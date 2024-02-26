Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.02.2024 | 16:26
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel: "Human Rights and Climate Action" - Interview With Daniela Bernacchi, Global Compact Italia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Sofidel:

For our Future magazine, we interviewed Daniela Bernacchi, Executive Director of Global Compact Italy, who helped us identify priorities, challenges and opportunities for a sustainable supply chain.

You can also read the story here: https://sustainable-procurement.sofidel.com/future-magazine/2023/08/21/the-global-compact-taking-responsibility-for-the-entire-supply-chain/

About?The?Sofidel?Group??

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.???????

Media Contact:

Fabio Vitali
Fabio.Vitali@sofidel.com
www.sofidel.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.