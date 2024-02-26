Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
26.02.24
14:51 Uhr
16,850 Euro
+0,060
+0,36 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,45016,60017:15
16,45016,60017:15
PR Newswire
26.02.2024 | 16:48
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

26 February 2024

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows a notification form for a Person(s) Closely Associated ("PCA") with Saki Macozoma, a Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc which was not previously notified to Mondi plc due to an administrative oversight.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1

Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

Dreamworld Investments 435 (Pty) Ltd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Saki Macozoma, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.20 each

GB00B1CRLC47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares by Dreamworld Investments 435 (Pty) Ltd on behalf of Saki Macozoma, Non-Executive Director.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

R300.85

441

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

441

R300.85

e)

Date of transaction

2023-04-13

f)

Place of the transaction

JSE Limited - Outside a trading venue


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.