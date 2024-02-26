

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was lower against some of major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



Investors eye a slew of U.S. economic data this week, including the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation on Thursday for further clues on the prospects of early rate cuts.



A string of speeches by Federal Reserve officials this week may provide additional clarity on the timing and pace of rate cuts.



The greenback touched 1.0859 against the euro, setting a 4-day low.



The greenback reached as low as 1.2699 against the pound.



The greenback eased to 1.3500 against the loonie, from an early 5-day high of 1.3528.



The greenback is seen finding support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 1.34 against the loonie.



