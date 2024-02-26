Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
[26.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,168,682.00
|USD
|0
|74,877,925.90
|6.7043
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,306,650.00
|EUR
|0
|18,935,265.13
|5.7264
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|528,270.00
|1,173,304.28
|9.0129
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|669,167.00
|GBP
|0
|5,340,636.07
|7.981