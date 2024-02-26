Antea Group: Easy as Pi: Using Your EHS Program To Elevate Your ESG Strategy

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / In recent years, companies have increasingly focused on developing and disclosing their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, recognizing the significance of non-financial indicators in evaluating market performance. Various ESG disclosure frameworks have emerged, aiming to standardize sector-specific disclosures and facilitate meaningful comparisons of non-financial performance. This webinar brings together experts in ESG and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) to explore the pivotal role of EHS compliance programs in fostering comprehensive and robust ESG programs and disclosures. Participants will gain insights into actionable steps to enhance organizational ESG narratives across EHS domains, including:

Understanding ESG reporting frameworks and their integration with EHS compliance considerations.

Implementing immediate action items to enhance the ESG narrative, focusing on EHS topics.

Recognizing the value of EHS compliance programs in shaping the organization's ESG story for stakeholders.

Striving for excellence in ESG disclosures pertaining to EHS, identifying key differentiators.

Empowering EHS professionals to increase the visibility of their work within the organization by aligning with ESG indicators and actively participating in ESG goal-setting processes.

Join us on March 14th to learn how to navigate emerging global disclosure mandates and elevate your organization's ESG performance through synergies between EHS and ESG initiatives.

