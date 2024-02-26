MPress Records: James Mastro Releases Debut Solo Album/Announces Tour With Alejandro Escovedo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show) has released a timeless, masterfully-crafted debut solo album, Dawn of a New Error (via MPress Records). To support the record, Mastro will hit the road on an extensive tour with Alejandro Escovedo where he will hold double duties opening with his own set as well as playing in Escovedo's band.

In anticipation, Mastro released the rocking single/video "Right Words, Wrong Song (Feat. Ian Hunter)," the optimistic Gospel-tinged track "Someday Someone Will Turn Your Head Around" (a companion video will be released in March), and his beautiful, uniting single/video "My god." Recent features include The Vinyl District, M Music and Musicians, Hollywood.com, and an album review in MOJO.

Order the album Dawn of a New Error HERE

Dawn of a New Error marks the return of James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show) to the front and center as singer and songwriter. Featuring guest vocals by Ian Hunter and produced by Tony Shanahan - best known as Patti Smith's bassist, co-producer and musical collaborator - the songs were recorded whenever Mastro and Shanahan found time to get together, between Shanahan's work with Smith and Mastro's work with Hunter and other projects. Noteworthy drummers on the record include the late Louie Appel (Southside Johnny), Brian Griffin (Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes), Steve Goulding (The Mekons, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe), and Bill Dubrow (Yoko Ono, Linda Thompson). The album was recorded and mixed by Grammy® nominee James Frazee (Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Marshall Crenshaw), and mastered by the legendary Greg Calbi.

Mastro discusses the album, saying: "The songs here were recorded whenever myself and Tony Shanahan found time to get together between his work with Patti Smith and my work with Ian Hunter and other various projects. This kept it fresh for me. The longer a song sits around after being written, the more you tend to overthink it. These arrangements came about while in the studio, and I'm pleased with the results. No pressure, and done for the sheer joy of making music with friends, which I've always found to yield the best results."

Please see jamesmastro.net for upcoming tour dates.

