Sustainable Packaging Solutions Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Reaching $490.5B by 2034, as Material Science Evolves | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights' recent publication, the sustainable packaging market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by eco-conscious consumers' demand for innovative solutions. Fueled by advancements in materials and circular economy principles, the market is expected to reach US$490.5 billion by 2034. Learn more in our comprehensive report

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable packaging market value is expected to be US$ 285.3 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to witness steady growth over the next ten years, rising at a CAGR of 5.8%. By the end of this forecast period, the demand for sustainable packaging materials and solutions is forecasted to be US$ 490.5 billion.

Sales of sustainable packaging solutions are being driven by increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, rising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic packaging, and stringent government regulations. The industry also saw a surge in innovation and research activities aimed at developing new sustainable materials and packaging solutions in the last decade.

The market is anticipated to be primarily driven by factors such as the development of new sustainable materials and packaging solutions, the increasing adoption of circular economy principles, and the growing popularity of eco-friendly packaging among e-commerce sellers.

"Public research institutions and privately owned companies are engaging in research and development activities driven by the continued growth in demand for green packaging solutions across various industries. So, the coming decade is expected to witness a surge in the adoption of bio-plastics, paper-based packaging, and reusable packaging solutions," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Sustainable Packaging Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 285.3 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 490.5 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.8 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • Spain • Italy • France • United Kingdom • Russia • China • India • Australia & New Zealand • GCC Countries • South Africa Key Segments Covered Key Segments Covered by Sustainable Packaging Industry Survey Report By Material Type: Paper & Paperboard

Coated Unbleached



Bleached Paperboard



Molded Fiber Pulp



Kraft Paper



Corrugated Board/Boxboard

Plastic

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)



Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)



Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)



Starch based Plastics



Other Plastics (PVA, PVOH, PBAT, etc.)

Metal

Steel



Aluminium

Glass

Fabric

Wood

Other Materials By Packaging Type: Bags & Sacks

Trays & Clamshells

Cartons & Boxes

Cans

Bottles & Jars

Films & Wraps

Pouches & Sachets

Drums

IBC

Vials & Ampoules

Tapes & Labels

Others (Jerry Cans, Bowls, Cutlery, etc.) By Distribution Channel: Manufacturer (Direct Sales)

Distributors

Retailers By End Use: Food

Bakery & Confectionery



Dairy



Fresh Produce



Snack Food



Other Processed Food

Beverages

Non-alcoholic



Alcoholic

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical

Healthcare

Agriculture

Other Industrial By Region: North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Key Takeaways from the Sustainable Packaging Market Study Report

The adoption of sustainable or eco-friendly packaging solutions is likely to surge at a 4.1% CAGR through 2034.

Germany is the leading supplier of sustainable packaging materials in Europe and is likely to grow at a 4% CAGR by 2034.

A higher consumption of eco-packaging materials in the United Kingdom is likely to drive the regional industry at 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

China dominates Asia in the production of recyclable packaging products and is poised to thrive at 7.1% CAGR through 2034.

India is emerging as a promising market with an estimated CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on the material type, the use of paper and paperboard packaging is rising and is estimated to capture 38.2% of global sales in 2024.

Sales of sustainable bags are higher than other packaging types and are estimated to contribute to a 25.4% revenue share in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the sustainable packaging industry is intense as many global as well as regional industries cropped up after the pandemic. However, a few leading players with higher capital for more innovations in sustainable packaging are anticipated to hold a considerable share of the global revenue.

Leading Players in Sustainable Packaging Industry

Amcor Plc

Stora Enso Oyj.

Berry Global Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj.

WestRock LLC

DS Smith Plc

The Mondi Group plc

International Paper Company

Detmold Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Dart Container Corporation

Duni AB

Vegware Ltd.

Pactiv LLC

RKW Group

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

Recent Developments by the Sustainable Packaging Industry Players

In March 2023, Electrolux Group introduced a packaging material made of paper and recycled materials to lessen its impact on the environment. This paper-based material is Forest Stewardship Council-certified and is used in the Expanded PolyStyrene (EPS)-free packaging and has a four-color print that requires 70% less ink.

In April 2023, Huhtamaki announced the launch of sustainable flexible packaging technology to provide a unique combination of best-in-class protection, full recyclability, and affordability. Huhtamaki, a leading global packaging solutions provider, claims to have redefined packaging by using science to develop ground-breaking mono-material technology.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

