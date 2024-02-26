Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality's Best 30 Power List for General Managers in the Middle East Unveiled for 2024 by Hozpitality.com in Dubai

Hozpitality's Best is a meticulously curated list based on over 41,000 votes received online. The nominees' popularity among co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends played a pivotal role in determining the final selection.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, emphasized the importance of acknowledging leaders steering the industry with the Best 30 General Manager Power List.

"In the heart of the Middle East, where hospitality and tourism intertwine, the Hozpitality Group annually recognizes the leaders steering the industry with the Best 30 General Manager Power List," stated Raj Bhatt. The curated selection highlights excellence within the sector and is determined through a meticulous voting process involving industry peers and associates.

At the helm of each hospitality establishment stands the General Manager, akin to the captain of a ship, steering the team towards excellence. Vandana Bhatt, MD of Hozpitality Group, emphasized the tireless efforts of General Managers in achieving targets and motivating their teams, warranting recognition and appreciation.

Vandana Bhatt highlighted that General Managers are not merely administrators but visionaries responsible for shaping the guest experience, fostering innovation, and navigating the challenges of a dynamic industry. The Hozpitality Group's Best 30 General List in the Middle East recognizes these exceptional individuals who cultivate a culture of excellence.

"As the Middle East's tourism industry continues its upward trajectory, recognizing exceptional General Managers becomes imperative," said Raj Bhatt. Hozpitality's Best initiative celebrates individual excellence while underscoring the collaborative spirit propelling the success of the region's dynamic hospitality and tourism sector.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-best-30-general-manager-power-list-in-the-dynamic-middle-east-tourism-scene-10634.html

Hozpitality's Best 30 GM in Middle East Adrian Stoppe General Manager Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Amro Nagah General Manager Swissotel Al Murooj Andre A. Saade General Manager Crowne Plaza Riyadh Minhal Andre Grove General Manager Arabian Ranches Golf Club Andy Cuthbert General Manager Jumeirah Creekside Hotel Ankush Kaul General Manager The Canvas Hotel, Dubai Bassam Zakaria Cluster General Manager dusitD2 kenz Hotel & Dusit Princess Residences - Dubai Marina Carsten Wiegandt General Manager Kempinski Hotel Muscat Chris Fourment General Manager Mercure Gold Hotel, Jumeirah David Wilson General Manager Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Emad Nabulsi Cluster General Manager Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli, Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli, Al Najada Doha Hotel by Tivoli and Al Najada Doha Hotel Apartments by Oaks Jeroen Elmendorp, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai Julia Schamne Cluster General Manager Ibis Styles, Adagio, Mercure Dubai Deira Cluster Klaus Reinwand - General Manager - The Cove Rotana, RAK Manish Jha General Manager NH Collection Dubai The Palm Marianne Fitzgerald General Manager Address Sky View Dubai Murat Zorlu General Manager Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Nemo Acimovic General Manager Bab Al Qasr Nicolas Chammaa General Manager Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa Orsolya Meszaros General Manager Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort Rabih Beaino General Manager InterContinental Riyadh Rami Albawab, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah & Nassima Tower Hotel Apartments Saeid Heidari General Manager Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Samer Homsi General Manager Metropolitan Hotel Dubai Samir Arora Cluster General Manager The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeirah and Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai Saurabh Tiwari, General Manager, Taj Dubai Savino Leone General Manager Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Hotel Stefan Fuchs General Manager InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Sumit Jassal General Manager Ramee Grand Hotel & Spa, Seef - Bahrain Thierry Perrot Cluster General Manager Wyndham And Radisson Dubai Deira

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended General Managers in the UAE", said Raj.

COMMENDED GM'S Asser Samy General Manager TIME Asma Hotel Binu Varghese General Manager Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR Haitham Galal General Manager The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai Khaled Saab GENERAL MANAGER RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT SZR Mohammed Nazir Malik General Manager Palma Beach Resort and Spa Nitin Saxena Group General Manager Central Hotels UAE Rajan Malik Director Of Operations Asha's Restaurant International Reda Moukhtar General Manager Atana Hotel Samer Rafie General Manager Hues Boutique Hotel Dubai Shahzad Butt General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai

The list, known as Hozpitality's Best, recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. It includes superstars from crucial hotel departments such as HR, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more.

Raj expressed, "It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. We wish these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights."

For more details about Hozpitality Group's Awards and initiatives, please visit Hozpitality Group's Awards and Initiatives.

