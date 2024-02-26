

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start, the Switzerland market emerged into positive territory around noon on Monday, but suffered a setback past mid afternoon and ended the day's session on a negative note.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,524.36, ended with a loss of 43.88 points or 0.38% at 11,452.88.



Roche Holding and Swiss Life Holding both ended down 1.4%. Geberit, Nestle, Sika and Sonova lost 0.9 to 1.1%.



Swisscom, SwissRe, Lonza Group and Richemont ended modestly lower.



Partners Group, Holcim, UBS Group and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1 to 1.25%. Givaudan, Logitech International and Zurich Insurance Group posted moderate gains.



In the Mid Price Index, BKW dropped 3.79%. Tecan Group ended nearly 3% down, and Barry Callebaut settled lower by 2.2%.



SIG Combibloc, SGS, Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Holding, Julius Baer, PSP Swiss Property and Schindler Ps lost 1 to 2%.



Meyer Burger Tech soared more than 11%. ams OSRAM AG rallied 3.3%, while Straumann Holding, Temenos Group and Georg Fischer gained 0.75 to 1%.



