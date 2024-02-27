Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Farstarcap Investment Corp. (TSXV: FRS.P) ("Farstarcap" or the "Company") announces that HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. ("HWT") has elected to terminate the proposed Qualifying Transaction. The Company had entered into an amended and restated letter of intent (the "Amended and Restated LOI") dated October 24, 2023 with HWT regarding the proposed transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of HWT, which was intended to constitute Farstarcap's Qualifying Transaction.

About Farstarcap Investment Corp.

Farstarcap is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents a. The principal business of Farstarcap is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For more information about Farstarcap, please contact:

Farstarcap Investment Corp.

Konstantine Tsakumis

President & CEO

(604) 961-9442

kontsakumis@shaw.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information, which include future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199409

SOURCE: Farstarcap Investment Corp