Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETVA | ISIN: CA3499151080 | Ticker-Symbol: F4S
Tradegate
26.02.24
21:40 Uhr
2,509 Euro
+0,007
+0,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4602,54026.02.
2,4852,51926.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2024 | 02:10
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 6, 2024; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/49929 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/49929) or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 866537

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 49929

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, March 21, 2024. Playback of the webcast will be available until Thursday, March 6, 2025. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website (https://fortunasilver.com/investors/financial-reports/).

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com) | www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com) | X (https://twitter.com/Fortuna_Silver?t=5v8vqKKvb4yDTKNCSWmzGQ&s=09) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunasilvermines/posts/?feedView=all) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunasilver)


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.