

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday Inc. (WDAY), a provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, said it agreed to acquire HiredScore, a provider of AI-powered talent orchestration solutions, which enable companies to use data-driven insights to improve recruiting and talent mobility processes.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.



Orrick is serving as legal advisor to Workday and Cooley is serving as legal advisor to HiredScore and its shareholders.



