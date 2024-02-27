

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.2 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was in line with forecasts and down from 2.6 percent in December.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - matching expectations and unchanged from the December reading.



Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile costs of food, were up 2.0 percent on year. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent and was down from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



