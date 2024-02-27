ZTE Corporation: ZTE launches the world's first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D II at MWC24

nubia Pad 3D II has been comprehensively upgraded in terms of performance, experience, and ecosystem, shaping the pinnacle of the eyewear-free 3D experience

Adopting Neovision 3D Anytime technology, which supports real-time conversion of 2D content into 3D, nubia Pad 3D II can show stunning 3D effects at any time

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has recently demonstrated a variety of innovative terminal products at MWC Barcelona 2024. As a leading 3D technology developer, ZTE launched the world's first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet, nubia Pad 3D II. This remarkable device provides consumers with a truly immersive eyewear-free 3D experience, and continues to bring pioneering 3D solutions for various industries, adapting to differentiated scenarios through groundbreaking technological advancements and deep integration of 5G+AI.

Reachable Upgraded 3D Visual Experience

Enhanced by an AI processing engine, the second-generation nubia Pad 3D II distinguishes itself with the fully improved 3D display technology, allowing users to enjoy a unique eyewear-free 3D experience anytime, anywhere. Equipped with unique liquid crystal lenses and powered by integrated image processing algorithms, it renders 3D images with enhanced realism and natural vibrancy. Compared to the first-generation, this tablet has achieved an 80% increase in 3D resolution and a 100% boost in 3D brightness, with the comprehensive optimization in 3D crosstalk, 3D color, and 3D power efficiency, thereby enhancing users' 3D visual experience.

nubia Pad 3D II has also made significant advancements in AI algorithms. Equipped with an AI eye-tracking engine utilizing high-speed visual sensors and eye-detection algorithms, the tablet greatly enhances response speed and enables accurate positioning of users' eyes in real-time, delivering the 3D image directly for a more natural and realistic 3D display experience. With an 86-degree ultra-wide viewing angle, users can enjoy flawless 3D experience from almost any direction.

Free Conversion from 2D to 3D is Possible with Neovision 3D Anytime Technology

Another innovative breakthrough of nubia Pad 3D II is the adoption of Neovision 3D Anytime technology, which supports powerful real-time conversion of 2D content into 3D, presenting users with an unparalleled visual feast based on advanced AI neural network deep learning algorithms. With just a simple click, various forms of 2D content, including pictures, games, videos, or streaming media, can be instantly transformed into eyewear-free 3D visuals, showcasing stunning 3D effects on the tablet.

Full-scenario content adaptability of nubia Pad 3D II ensures perfect 3D visuals for both landscape and portrait viewing, immersing users in an endless digital 3D universe and the infinite charm of 3D entertainment. This innovative technology not only broadens the array of available 3D content, but also allows every user to easily enjoy a personalized 3D visual experience.

Enhanced 3D Content Enriching the Full-Scenario Multi-Screen Experience

Beyond the exceptional display performance of nubia Pad 3D II, its extensive support for 3D content and creation is equally conspicuous. Compared to the previous generation, nubia Pad 3D II has upgraded its human eye's biomimetic dual-camera system to the "Super Biomimetic Eye," introducing a new generation of AI engine. This innovative technology expands the scale of 3D shooting, resulting in a 2.5 times increase in the optimal 3D shooting range. Whether taking 3D photos, videos, or producing 3D promotional materials, nubia Pad 3D II provides users with a broader creative space, enabling an easy and high-quality 3D content production.

Additionally, the newly launched nubia Pad 3D II supports AI 3D multi-screen collaboration. With a ZTE smartphone, users can stream applications' interfaces to the tablet wirelessly, allowing them to view, touch, and control these app contents in 3D. Besides, it also allows any device that supports Miracast to project display to this tablet for 3D viewing without a wire. Furthermore, nubia Pad 3D II features a quick cross-screen preview function, which allows users to drag and drop 3D model files created on a laptop directly onto the Pad for 3D previews, offering a more immersive 3D collaborative experience.

Top-Level Flagship Configuration, 5G for 3D Experience

As for performance, nubia Pad 3D II is equipped with a top-level flagship combination of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset + UFS4.0 + LPDDR5X, offering up to 512GB of storage, delivering immense computing power and robust performance. A 10000mAh large battery and 66W fast charging combination also provides an extended battery life, effectively alleviating users' battery anxiety. nubia Pad 3D II features a 12.1-inch 2.5K large screen, supporting a 2560*1600 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Complemented by symmetrical quad speakers to perform DTS:X® Ultra immersive 3D sound effects, alongside the dual-mic noise reduction and 1W full-frequency speakers, the tablet unlocks a powerful and amazing audio-visual experience.

Notably, nubia Pad 3D II innovatively integrates 5G technology. Relying on ZTE's leading technology in 5G field, nubia Pad 3D II supports the mainstream 5G bands, which can cover most countries globally, providing users with a smoother and worry-free connected experience.

China Mobile engaged in the joint launch of nubia Pad 3D II at the event. Cui Fang, Expert from China Mobile, stated, "China Mobile will continue to collaborate with ZTE to explore the extensive applications for the eyewear-free 3D technology and the relevant terminal products, and to connect the real world with the virtual world, aiming to deliver more surprises and convenience to the consumer. Our deep cooperation determines to drive technological breakthroughs and foster industry development, paving the way for a brighter future in the industry."

Ni Fei, Senior Vice President at ZTE and President at ZTE Mobile Devices, said, "In recent years, ZTE has been actively investing in research and development for eyewear-free 3D technology and ecosystem. nubia Pad 3D II is the first to integrate 5G and AI in the industry, having made significant advancements in 3D visual effects and Neovision 3D anytime technology. In the wave of 5G, ZTE is collaborating closely with China Mobile and all partners in establishing a full-scenario 3D ecosystem, allowing more consumers to enjoy the charm of 3D."

As technology advances, eyewear-free 3D, known for its excellent display effects and immersive experience, has become an inevitable trend. Beyond product updates, ZTE remains committed to exploring innovative 3D solutions for various industries, including healthcare, education, audio-visual sector, live broadcasting, video conferencing, cultural tourism, and advertising displays, creating a comprehensively leading eyewear-free 3D full-scenario ecosystem.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2024, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc24.html

