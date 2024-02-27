IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at the AD/PD 2024: 18th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, February 27, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present two abstracts at the scientific conference AD/PD 2024: 18th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 5-9, 2024.

The accepted abstract on the design of the Phase II study of drug candidate pirepemat is titled "REACT-PD - A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase IIb Trial Evaluating the Efficacy of pirepemat on Falls Frequency in Patients with Parkinson's Disease." The abstract has been accepted as a poster presentation which will be available online from the start of the congress and onsite during Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.

The accepted abstract on preclinical drug candidate IRL1117 is titled "Preclinical in vivo characterization of IRL1117; a novel dopamine D1/D2 agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease." The abstract has been accepted as a poster presentation which will be available online from the start of the congress and onsite during Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.

More details:

Abstract 1558

Title: REACT-PD - A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase IIb Trial Evaluating the Efficacy of pirepemat on Falls Frequency in Patients with Parkinson's Disease

Authors: Joakim Tedroff, Olivia Vu Van, Clas Sonesson, Nicholas Waters and Susanna Waters at IRLAB Therapeutics AB, Research & Development, Göteborg, Sweden

Topic: Theme C: a-Synucleinopathies / C03.c. Drug Development, Clinical Trials: Neurotransmitter- and receptor based modulators

Abstract 1572

Title: Preclinical in vivo characterization of IRL1117; a novel dopamine D1/D2 agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease

Authors: Daniel Andersson, Sabina Brandin, Angelica Johansson, Karin Önnheim, Kristina Möller, Li Rousk, Jenny Gunnergren, Sverker Von Unge, Nicholas Waters, Clas Sonesson, Joakim Tedroff at IRLAB Therapeutics AB, Research & Development, Göteborg, Sweden

Topic: Theme C: a-Synucleinopathies / C02.d. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Dopamine, Acetylcholine, neurotransmitters

For more details about the AD/PD 2024 congress, please visit: https://adpd.kenes.com/

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present clinical and preclinical data at the AD/PD 2024: 18th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com