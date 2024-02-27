

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.6627 against the euro and a 6-day low of 98.21 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6586 and 98.56, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 1-week lows of 0.6525 and 0.8817 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6540 and 0.8830, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.87 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken