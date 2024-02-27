

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.6151 against the U.S. dollar, a 6-day low of 92.58 against the yen and nearly a 2-week low of 1.7635 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6172, 93.01 and 1.7575, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0621 from Monday's closing value of 1.0595.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



