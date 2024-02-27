BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 27 February 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 100,719,547 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 27 February 2024, the Company held 17,209,391 Ordinary Shares in treasury.
Shareholders should use as the denominator 100,719,547 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.
All enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 02077431098
27 February 2024