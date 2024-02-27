Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:27 February 2024
|Name of applicant:
|Pacific Assets Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|26 August 2023
|To:
|26 February 2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|7,849,838
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|7,849,838
|Name of contact:
|Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3709 8734