The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:27 February 2024
Name of applicant:
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
27 August 2023
To:
26 February 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
3,530,634
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
3,530,634
Name of contact:
Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:
020 3709 8734