PR Newswire
27.02.2024 | 08:06
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:27 February 2024

Name of applicant:

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

27 August 2023

To:

26 February 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

3,530,634

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,530,634

Name of contact:

Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

020 3709 8734


© 2024 PR Newswire
