Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
27.02.24
08:01 Uhr
1,468 Euro
-0,020
-1,34 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4661,51409:16
Dow Jones News
27.02.2024 | 08:31
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
27 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.482     GBP1.268 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.460     GBP1.252 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.469206    GBP1.257417

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7247       1.480         XDUB      08:10:00      00068992084TRLO0 
6593       1.468         XDUB      09:18:33      00068993945TRLO0 
539       1.468         XDUB      09:18:33      00068993944TRLO0 
1104       1.462         XDUB      12:44:31      00068999825TRLO0 
5411       1.462         XDUB      12:44:31      00068999824TRLO0 
62        1.466         XDUB      13:30:08      00069001138TRLO0 
10756      1.466         XDUB      14:00:47      00069002077TRLO0 
8145       1.462         XDUB      14:05:20      00069002320TRLO0 
1284       1.462         XDUB      14:05:20      00069002321TRLO0 
810       1.462         XDUB      14:05:23      00069002323TRLO0 
2387       1.462         XDUB      14:05:23      00069002322TRLO0 
3428       1.460         XDUB      14:07:46      00069002400TRLO0 
1424       1.460         XDUB      14:07:46      00069002399TRLO0 
2603       1.460         XDUB      14:07:46      00069002398TRLO0 
311       1.460         XDUB      14:07:46      00069002397TRLO0 
335       1.460         XDUB      14:07:46      00069002396TRLO0 
787       1.468         XDUB      14:58:26      00069004566TRLO0 
7269       1.468         XDUB      15:05:43      00069004882TRLO0 
7882       1.470         XDUB      15:05:43      00069004881TRLO0 
833       1.470         XDUB      15:20:48      00069005408TRLO0 
254       1.470         XDUB      15:20:48      00069005407TRLO0 
1053       1.470         XDUB      15:20:48      00069005406TRLO0 
2594       1.470         XDUB      15:20:48      00069005405TRLO0 
956       1.470         XDUB      15:20:48      00069005404TRLO0 
309       1.470         XDUB      15:31:06      00069006003TRLO0 
426       1.470         XDUB      15:31:06      00069006002TRLO0 
2200       1.470         XDUB      15:31:06      00069006001TRLO0 
1478       1.470         XDUB      15:31:06      00069006000TRLO0 
2516       1.470         XDUB      15:31:06      00069006004TRLO0 
7050       1.474         XDUB      15:40:08      00069006457TRLO0 
7865       1.480         XDUB      15:57:59      00069007726TRLO0 
2681       1.482         XDUB      16:05:24      00069008281TRLO0 
1408       1.482         XDUB      16:05:24      00069008280TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8625       126.40        XLON      08:10:00      00068992083TRLO0 
8840       125.20        XLON      12:44:31      00068999823TRLO0 
1980       125.40        XLON      13:20:16      00069000931TRLO0 
1300       125.40        XLON      13:20:16      00069000932TRLO0 
990       125.40        XLON      13:20:16      00069000933TRLO0 
990       125.40        XLON      13:20:16      00069000934TRLO0 
1118       125.20        XLON      14:05:20      00069002318TRLO0 
6721       125.20        XLON      14:05:20      00069002319TRLO0 
1980       125.20        XLON      14:15:36      00069002789TRLO0 
3060       125.20        XLON      14:15:36      00069002790TRLO0 
1100       125.20        XLON      14:15:36      00069002791TRLO0 
11302      125.60        XLON      14:57:06      00069004523TRLO0 
1822       125.60        XLON      14:57:06      00069004524TRLO0 
7790       125.20        XLON      15:05:43      00069004883TRLO0 
957       126.40        XLON      15:37:06      00069006277TRLO0 
1980       126.40        XLON      15:37:06      00069006278TRLO0 
990       126.40        XLON      15:37:06      00069006279TRLO0 
990       126.40        XLON      15:38:16      00069006345TRLO0 
792       126.40        XLON      15:38:16      00069006346TRLO0 
957       126.40        XLON      15:38:16      00069006347TRLO0 
990       126.40        XLON      15:38:22      00069006350TRLO0 
957       126.40        XLON      15:38:56      00069006373TRLO0 
957       126.40        XLON      15:39:44      00069006436TRLO0 
2809       126.20        XLON      15:40:08      00069006455TRLO0 
4992       126.20        XLON      15:40:08      00069006456TRLO0 
954       126.80        XLON      15:57:06      00069007669TRLO0 
954       126.80        XLON      15:57:15      00069007672TRLO0 
1900       126.60        XLON      16:07:43      00069008470TRLO0 
1203       126.60        XLON      16:07:43      00069008471TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  306078 
EQS News ID:  1845535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.