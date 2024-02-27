

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve slightly in March, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Tuesday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -29.0 in March from -29.6 in February. The score matched economists' expectations.



The economic expectations indicator rose only slightly in February as consumers see no signs of a sustainable recovery in the German economy. The corresponding index climbed 0.2 points to -6.4.



The income expectations index advanced 15.2 points to -4.8 in February. This was the best value since February 2022.



However, the improvement in income expectations hardly supported the willingness to purchase. The propensity to buy index posted -15.0 compared to -14.8 a month ago.



