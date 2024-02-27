Real Street Capital Appoints Gregory Stula as Chairman of the Board

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Real Street Capital, LLC, a leading player in the real estate investment sector, proudly announces the elevation of Gregory Stula to the position of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Gregory Stula, who currently serves as the CEO of Real Street Capital, will undertake this additional responsibility while continuing to lead the company as its Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role as Chairman of the Board, Gregory Stula will further strengthen the strategic direction and governance of Real Street Capital. Leveraging his extensive experience and proven leadership skills, Stula will work closely with the board of directors to drive the company's growth initiatives, enhance shareholder value, and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the investment community.

Gregory Stula, with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the real estate, finance and investment industry, has been instrumental in steering Real Street Capital towards its current success as CEO. Commenting on his expanded role, Gregory Stula expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of the Board at Real Street Capital. I look forward to collaborating closely with the board, executive team, and employees to chart the course for our continued success and drive sustainable growth in this dynamic investment landscape."

The appointment of Gregory Stula as Chairman underscores Real Street Capital's commitment to fostering strong leadership and governance practices, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the investment capital industry.

Real Street Capital is a real estate private equity firm focused on value-add investing in transitional and generational real estate across the major property types and markets throughout the United States. Real Street Capital is committed to excellence, integrity, and innovation in everything we do.

