

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in February, monthly survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to 89 from 91 in the previous month. The score was forecast to improve to 92.



Consumers' outlook regarding their financial situation deteriorated with the index dropping three points to -11 and the index measuring past financial situation was stable at -28.



The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases decreased in February. The corresponding index slid five points to -40.



Assessment about current and future ability to save worsened in February. The current saving capacity index dropped to 11 from 15 and the expected saving capacity index slid to 4 from 7.



The proportion of households believing it is a good time to save decreased as the index lost three points offsetting the January's three-point increase.



Households' were downbeat about future general economic situation. The corresponding index slid to -42 from -38 and the indicator for the past financial situation came in at -77 compared to -76 in the previous month.



Consumers' fears about unemployment increased as the corresponding balance gained four points.



The share of households who believe that prices will increase over the coming twelve months rebounded to -47 from -54. The measure for past consumer prices edged up to 54 from 53.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken