

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net result attributable to equityholders fell 12 percent to 1.01 billion euros from last year's 1.15 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 7.51 euros, down 9.7 percent from last year's 8.31 euros.



Operating result for the quarter fell 56.8 percent year-over-year to 585 million euros.



Insurance revenue from insurance contracts issued increased 9.3 percent to 14.98 billion euros from last year's 13.71 billion euros.



Further, the Board of Management proposed to pay shareholders a dividend of 15 euros per share for the 2023 financial year. This would constitute a year-on-year increase of 29.3%.



The company also announced a new share buy-back with an increased volume of 1.5 billion euros to be completed by 2025 Annual General Meeting.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Munich Re is aiming to generate a net result of 5 billion euros, and insurance revenue to total 59 billion euros.



Munich Re anticipates that its reinsurance field of business will increase its insurance revenue to 39 billion euros and its contribution to the net result to 4.2 billion euros in 2024.



In the 2023 financial year, Munich Re posted a net result of 4.60 billion euros, and insurance revenue of 57.88 billion euros.



In Germany, Munich Re shares are currently trading at 426.70 euros, up 1.23 percent.



