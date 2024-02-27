DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIL LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.0089 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4228899 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 306245 EQS News ID: 1845987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 27, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)