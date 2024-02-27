

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.0866 against the euro and 150.12 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0846 and 150.61, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback slipped to 4-day lows 0.8784 and 1.3489 from early highs of 0.8808 and 1.3514, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 1.2697 against the pound, from an early high of 1.2674.



Moving away from early 1-week highs of 0.6525 against the Australian dollar and 0.6151 against the NZ dollar, the greenback edged down to 0.6558 and 0.6176, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 148.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the franc, 1.33 against the loonie, 1.28 against the pound, 0.66 against the aussie and 0.63 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken