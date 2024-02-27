Alibaba.com's March Expo 2024 to help provide sourcing solutions for UK B2B buyers

POSITIVITY LEVELS RISE AMONGST UK SMES - BUT SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES REMAIN

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK SMEs are feeling increasingly confident about the future of their businesses, according to the 'Alibaba.com B2B Sentiment Survey' released today by Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce.

The study of more than 500 SMEs across the UK marks March Expo 2024, Alibaba.com's flagship online trade show which aims to connect buyers and sellers from around the world, helping them to discover new products and services to grow their business.

According to the research, 68% of UK SME decision-makers surveyed are more positive* about their business growth opportunities, compared to last year.

Despite this optimism, over a third (35%) of UK SME decision-makers surveyed said supply chain/sourcing challenges/stock availability was the biggest challenge facing their business over the next year, highlighting the need for businesses to build relationships with new suppliers.

At March Expo 2024, more 'guaranteed services' will enable UK SMEs to source even more efficiently, for example by ordering directly from Alibaba.com without negotiating with suppliers. This new approach offers B2B buyers guaranteed fixed prices, on-time delivery, and hassle-free refunds.

In addition, more than one million new products will be available enabling UK SMEs to bolster their catalogue of unique products at the click of a button. B2B buyers can connect with quality suppliers showcasing their factories through livestreams, and thousands of virtual-reality showrooms. This offers new opportunities for buyers to establish a global ecosystem of suppliers seamlessly.

Jijay Shen, General Manager Europe, Alibaba.com, said:

"At Alibaba.com, we're focused on making digital, cross-border purchasing as seamless as possible. Through a range of new tools and services, we are optimising and streamlining the entire sourcing journey for SMEs."

March Expo starts on 1st March on Alibaba.com.

-End-

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Notes to Editors

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 500 decision makers (aged 18+) in SMEs who are responsible for sourcing in companies with under 150 employees across the UK (excluding sole traders).

The data was collected between 08.02.2024 - 14.02.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

*More positive= Significantly more positive and Somewhat more positive combined.

*Priorities= Significant priority and Somewhat of a priority combined.

*Agree= Strongly agree and somewhat agree combined.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143118/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabacoms-march-expo-2024-to-help-provide-sourcing-solutions-for-uk-b2b-buyers-302072009.html