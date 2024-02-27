Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Gallus Medical Detox, a provider of in-patient medical detoxification services for patients suffering from severe drug and alcohol addictions, including alcohol detox, suboxone detox and heroin detox in addition to a wide variety of other addictive substances, is pleased to announce another milestone in making its clinics as affordable as possible.

Effective February 1st, Gallus Medical Detox in its clinic conveniently located midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Mansfield, Texas became an In-Network provider with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas in addition to accepting private insurance on an out-of-network basis with almost all major insurance carriers and also accepting private pay patients. Gallus does not accept Medicaid or Medicare.

Warren Olsen, Chairman and CEO, stated, "For well over a decade, we have been committed to providing the highest possible care for patients wanting to medically detox from addictive substances without becoming cross-addicted to substitute drugs. From our start in Arizona and then the opening of our Denver detox clinic and now with the addition of our Texas location being in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas we continue to help more people access our facilities and our highest quality patient care."

ABOUT GALLUS MEDICAL DETOX

Gallus Medical Detox operates 24/7 in-patient facilities in Dallas, Tx, Denver, CO and Scottsdale, AZ which provide the highest quality medical detoxification services to patients suffering from severe drug and/or alcohol addiction.

For additional information, visit www.gallusdetox.com or call 866-358-6446.

Contact Info:

Name: Stephanie Horst

Email: stephanie.horst@gallusdetox.com

Organization: Gallus Medical Detox Centers

Address: 1776 North US 287, Mansfield, TX 76063

Phone: (866) 492-7219

Website: https://www.gallusdetox.com

