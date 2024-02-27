

Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 27.02.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 435 (465) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL TARGET TO 2000 (1960) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERNSTEIN CUTS OCADO PRICE TARGET TO 1150 (1350) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - JPMORGAN CUTS EASYJET PRICE TARGET TO 680 (690) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 2250 (2150) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RAISES BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 265 (230) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RPT/UBS CUTS HSBC PRICE TARGET TO 610 (620) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



