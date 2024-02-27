

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded slightly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as the dollar index dipped ahead of key inflation readings in Europe and the U.S. due this week.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to $81.73 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $77.71.



The dollar edged lower as investors awaited Eurozone inflation data and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge for more cues on global interest rates.



On Monday, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey warned that the U.S. central bank was in no hurry to begin trimming interest rates early.



Continued disruptions to global shipping activity in the Red Sea also renewed fears of tighter supplies.



Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels are launching attacks despite a month of U.S.-led airstrikes.



Israeli airstrikes struck Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Monday; the deepest point targeted since hostilities began in mid-October resulting in the deaths of two members of Iran-backed Hezbollah.



The strikes mark a significant escalation, representing attack on targets that are almost 100 kilometers from the traditional front.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said he hopes to have a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza start by next Monday.



