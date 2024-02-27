

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded higher on Tuesday while the dollar weakened as investors awaited key U.S. economic data this week for directional cues.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,037.08 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,046.30.



U.S. reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, weekly jobless claims and manufacturing activity are likely to attract investor attention in the coming days.



The Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, includes a reading on consumer price inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



The inflation report along with speeches due from several Federal Reserve officials due this week could have a notable impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid said in a debut speech on Monday that the U.S. central bank is in no rush to cut interest rates.



Investors await speeches from Bank of England deputy Dave Ramsden and Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen later in the day for further direction.



The dollar traded on the back foot while Japan's two-year bond yield climbed to the highest level in more than a decade, as hotter-than-expected Japanese inflation data supported the case for the Bank of Japan to exit its negative rate policy by April.



