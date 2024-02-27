Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
Ashtead Group plc
27th February 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q3 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31st January 2024 will be announced on 5th March 2024.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151