PR Newswire
27.02.2024 | 11:30
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Ashtead Group plc

27th February 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q3 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31st January 2024 will be announced on 5th March 2024.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


