

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PMMAF.PK), a German provider of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a long-term partnership with Bundesliga football club, RB Leipzig, to supply sports kits to men's, women's, and youth teams from the 2024-25 season onwards.



Puma has secured wide-ranging rights for sponsorship, merchandising, match day advertising in the Red Bull Arena and the RB Leipzig Football Academy, as well as digital activations, the company said.



Puma will also equip RB Leipzig's esports team.



