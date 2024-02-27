Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 January 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,798,729.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2024
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
Financials
Luxembourg
14.4
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.8
3
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.4
4
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Financials
Japan
2.8
5
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.8
6
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.5
7
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.5
8
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.3
9
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
2.2
10
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.1
11
Raytheon Technologies
Industrials
United States
2.0
12
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.0
13
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
1.9
14
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
1.9
15
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.9
16
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.8
17
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
1.7
18
Nabtesco
Industrials
Japan
1.5
19
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.5
Total equity investments
59.0
Cash and other net assets
41.0
Net assets
100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2024
% of Net Assets
Europe: Long-Short Fund
14.4
Europe ex UK
11.9
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.8
Americas: Direct Equities
5.6
United Kingdom
10.5
Japan
6.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan
2.5
Cash and other net assets
41.0
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2024
% of Net Assets
Financials: Long-Short Fund
14.4
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.8
Financials: Direct Equities
4.5
Total Financials
26.7
Industrials
9.7
Consumer Staples
6.7
Energy
5.9
Communication Services
3.8
Information Technology
2.5
Consumer Discretionary
1.9
Health Care
1.8
Cash and other net assets
41.0
100.0
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
