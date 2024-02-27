Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,798,729.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 14.4 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.8 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.4 4 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.8 5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 6 ENI Energy Italy 2.5 7 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.5 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.3 9 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.2 10 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.1 11 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.0 12 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.0 13 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 14 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.9 15 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.9 16 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 17 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 1.7 18 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 1.5 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.5 Total equity investments 59.0 Cash and other net assets 41.0 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2024

% of Net Assets Europe: Long-Short Fund 14.4 Europe ex UK 11.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.8 Americas: Direct Equities 5.6 United Kingdom 10.5 Japan 6.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.5 Cash and other net assets 41.0 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 14.4 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.8 Financials: Direct Equities 4.5 Total Financials 26.7 Industrials 9.7 Consumer Staples 6.7 Energy 5.9 Communication Services 3.8 Information Technology 2.5 Consumer Discretionary 1.9 Health Care 1.8 Cash and other net assets 41.0 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

27 February 2024