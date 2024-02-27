Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.02.2024 | 11:48
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,798,729.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2024

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*

Financials

Luxembourg

14.4

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.8

3

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.4

4

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

Financials

Japan

2.8

5

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.8

6

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.5

7

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.5

8

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.3

9

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

2.2

10

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.1

11

Raytheon Technologies

Industrials

United States

2.0

12

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.0

13

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.9

14

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

1.9

15

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.9

16

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.8

17

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

1.7

18

Nabtesco

Industrials

Japan

1.5

19

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.5

Total equity investments

59.0

Cash and other net assets

41.0

Net assets

100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2024

% of Net Assets

Europe: Long-Short Fund

14.4

Europe ex UK

11.9

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.8

Americas: Direct Equities

5.6

United Kingdom

10.5

Japan

6.3

Asia Pacific ex Japan

2.5

Cash and other net assets

41.0

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2024

% of Net Assets

Financials: Long-Short Fund

14.4

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.8

Financials: Direct Equities

4.5

Total Financials

26.7

Industrials

9.7

Consumer Staples

6.7

Energy

5.9

Communication Services

3.8

Information Technology

2.5

Consumer Discretionary

1.9

Health Care

1.8

Cash and other net assets

41.0

100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

27 February 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
