

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity deteriorated further in February amid weaker new order inflows, data produced by S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 43.0 in February, unchanged from January. However, any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Output fell for the twenty-first successive month in February, though at the slowest pace in ten months. The decline in new orders also moderated and fell at the weakest rate in a year.



On the price front, input costs continued to fall in February due to lower demand for materials and associated discounting among suppliers. Nonetheless, the rate of decline eased due to the impacts of the Rea Sea disruption, including higher freight prices.



Selling prices also declined at a slower rate, registering only a modest decline that was the weakest since April 2023.



Manufactures reduced their workforce numbers in February, with the rate of job cuts being the quickest since May 2020.



Goods producers remained positive about future output amid hopes of monetary easing and recovering economic conditions over the next 12 months.



