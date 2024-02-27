CareListings Unveils Groundbreaking Staffing Calculator for Skilled Nursing Facilities Amid Proposed Mandates

CareListings' first-of-its-kind Staffing Calculator utilizes CMS data to offer significant insight for senior care operators. Designed to help providers understand the potential requirements for nurse hours per resident day (HPRD) under the proposed staffing mandates. The calculator evaluates staffing based on occupancy, visualizes agency staff dependency, assesses turnover rates, and projects the financial impact of direct hiring decisions, paving the way for strategic workforce management and enhanced care quality.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / In a pioneering effort to aid the current staffing crisis within the senior care industry, CareListings has unveiled a first-of-its-kind interactive Staffing Calculator. This tool is designed to help skilled nursing providers assess the potential effects of the proposed federal staffing mandates, while offering regional benchmarks to ensure facilities are adequately prepared to meet upcoming requirements.

Staffing Calculator

CareListings' Staffing Calculator for Skilled Nursing Facilities and Senior Living Communities





Addressing the Nurse Staffing Crisis with Data-Driven Solutions

The Staffing Calculator emerges at a critical moment, with anticipated federal mandates on the horizon for skilled nursing providers. By leveraging data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CareListings offers a unique solution that enables facilities to plan effectively for additional staffing needs. This tool allows users to calculate their current staffing levels, visualize dependency on agency staff, assess turnover rates, and gain additional insight into the number of hires required to maintain optimal operational levels.

A Tool Tailored to Industry Needs

CareListings' Staffing Calculator serves as an essential resource for both corporate and facility-level planning. "With this launch, we're taking millions of CMS data points and making them interactive. Users may analyze their current staffing levels and compare the data to regional benchmarks, supporting future planning," says Carl Rogers, CEO of CareListings. "Everyone knows there is a nurse staffing problem, but finally being able to see the direct financial implications in the public domain will help shift the conversation."

Offering a comprehensive view of current trends, the calculator not only aids in meeting staffing mandates but also highlights the cost-saving potential of direct employee hires over agency staffing, promising substantial financial benefits for operators.

Empowering the Senior Care Industry

As the nation's largest employment network exclusively for CNAs, LPN/LVNs, RNs, and caregivers in senior care, CareListings is dedicated to addressing the staffing challenges faced by the industry. Providing a platform that connects senior care employers with nursing and caregiver professionals, CareListings facilitates direct hiring, reducing dependency on agency staff and contributing to improved care quality across the sector.

About CareListings

CareListings is the leading platform uniting senior care operators, nurses, caregivers, and families, dedicated to improving the landscape of senior care through innovation and connection. With over 20,000 senior care employers and more than 2.4 million users in 2023, CareListings is committed to solving staffing challenges and reducing agency dependency in senior care.

Learn More: https://carelistings.com/staffing-calculator

Contact Information

Carl Rogers

Founder & CEO

info@carelistings.com

SOURCE: CareListings

View the original press release on newswire.com.