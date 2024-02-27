Application based on results from global Phase 3 RATIONALE-305 trial demonstrating TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival in advanced gastric/GEJ cancer

Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date set for December 2024

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for TEVIMBRA(tislelizumab), in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The FDA's action date on the BLA is expected in December 2024.

"There is an urgent need for new treatment options for gastric cancer, which is often diagnosed at the advanced or metastatic stage," said Mark Lanasa, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Solid Tumors at BeiGene. "In clinical trials, TEVIMBRA has demonstrated its potential to improve survival for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. This FDA acceptance brings us one step closer to delivering on a new treatment option for patients who often face poor prognoses."

The filing is based on results from the global RATIONALE-305 trial. The study met its primary endpoint of overall survival of 15.0 months for patients treated with TEVIMBRA in combination with investigator's choice of chemotherapy compared to 12.9 months for patients treated with placebo plus chemotherapy (n=997; HR: 0.80 [95% CI: 0.70, 0.92]; P=0.0011), demonstrating a 20% reduction in the risk of death. Additionally, TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy was associated with a higher objective response rate (47.3% vs. 40.5%) and median duration of response (8.6 months vs. 7.2 months) compared to placebo plus chemotherapy. Median progression-free survival for TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy was 6.9 months vs. 6.2 months respectively; (HR: 0.78 [95% CI: 0.67, 0.90]). The safety profile for TEVIMBRA in combination with chemotherapy was manageable and in line with the known safety profile of anti-PD-1 antibodies.

Grade =3 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 53.8% of patients in the TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy arm and 49.8% of patients in the placebo plus chemotherapy arm. The most common TRAEs of any grade with an incidence =30% were nausea, decreased appetite, platelet count decreased, neutrophil count decreased, vomiting, and anaemia.

TEVIMBRA was recently approved by the European Commission for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior chemotherapy. The FDA is also reviewing a BLA for TEVIMBRA as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable, recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ESCC with a target action date in July 2024. A BLA for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic ESCC after prior chemotherapy is also under review by the FDA.

BeiGene has launched more than 17 potentially registration-enabling trials with TEVIMBRA, of which 11 Phase 3 randomized trials and 4 Phase 2 trials have already had positive readouts. Through these trials, TEVIMBRA has demonstrated its ability to safely deliver clinically meaningful improvements in survival benefits and quality of life for hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across a range of tumor types in many cases, regardless of PD-(L)1 status both as monotherapy and in combination with other regimens. More than 900,000 patients have been prescribed TEVIMBRA globally to date.

About RATIONALE-305

RATIONALE-305 (NCT03777657) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 3 that enrolled 997 patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic G/GEJ adenocarcinoma. The primary endpoint was OS, with prespecified hierarchy testing for the PD-L1 high population followed by the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. Results of the final analysis of the ITT population were presented as a late-breaking oral presentation during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023.

About Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction (G/GEJ) Adenocarcinoma

Gastric (stomach) cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the fifth highest leading cause of cancer mortality.1 Nearly 1 million new patients were diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2022, and 660,000 deaths were reported globally. In the U.S., it is estimated there were approximately 27,000 patients diagnosed with gastric cancer and 11,000 deaths from the disease in 2024.2 The five-year survival rate for gastric cancer in the U.S. is 36%.3 Gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma occurs at the area where the esophagus joins the stomach, which is just beneath the diaphragm (the thin sheet of breathing muscle under the lungs).4

About TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab)

Tislelizumab is a uniquely designed humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody with high affinity and binding specificity against PD-1. It is designed to minimize binding to Fc-gamma (Fc?) receptors on macrophages, helping to aid the body's immune cells to detect and fight tumors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel, Beijing, and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding TEVIMBRA's potential to improve survival for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer; the ability of TEVIMBRA to be a treatment option for patients with poor prognoses; future regulatory approval of TEVIMBRA; TEVIMBRA's ability to safely delivery clinically meaningful improvements in survival benefits and quality of life to cancer patients; BeiGene's advancement, anticipated clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization of TEVIMBRA; and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

To access BeiGene media resources, please visit our News Media site.

1 Ferlay J, Ervik M, Lam F, Laversanne M, Colombet M, Mery L, Piñeros M, Znaor A, Soerjomataram I, Bray F (2020). Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today. Lyon, France: International Agency for Research on Cancer. Available from: https://gco.iarc.who.int/today. Accessed February 9, 2024.

2 American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts Figures 2024. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2024.

3 National Cancer Institute. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program. Cancer stat facts: stomach cancer. Available at https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/stomach.html. Accessed January 22, 2024.

4 American Cancer Society. What Is Stomach Cancer? https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/stomach-cancer/about/what-is-stomach-cancer.html.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227824706/en/

Contacts:

Investor:

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com

Media:

Kyle Blankenship

+1 667-351-5176

media@beigene.com