Klarpay AG.: Klarpay Launches Exclusive Entrepreneur Accounts

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarpay, a leading Swiss financial institution, proudly announces the launch of its new Entrepreneur Accounts, a tailored financial solution designed exclusively for Business Founders, UBOs, and Senior Management members who already hold accounts with Klarpay.

Recognising the intrinsic link between entrepreneurs and their businesses, Klarpay is committed to providing personalised solutions to meet their unique needs.

Klarpay's Entrepreneur Accounts provide a comprehensive array of exclusive benefits designed to help entrepreneurs better manage finances and streamline transactions. This service allows entrepreneurs to set up multiple accounts customised to their business needs. It enables them to segregate personal and business expenses efficiently and execute transactions, such as payments, transfers, and withdrawals, all while monitoring and managing their activities effortlessly through Klarpay's intuitive dashboard.

Entrepreneurs can now expand their global reach, conduct transactions effortlessly across multiple currencies, and benefit from the security and stability of the Swiss financial ecosystem. For larger balances, they can also opt for Deposit-Guaranteed Accounts with an additional guarantee from a Tier 1 Bank in Switzerland, ensuring peace of mind.

"Klarpay is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs on their journey to success. The launch of Entrepreneur Accounts underscores the company's commitment to fostering financial growth and providing a robust financial ecosystem for digital businesses and entrepreneurs.", says Martynas Bieliauskas, Klarpay's CEO.

About Klarpay AG

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and content creators, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

