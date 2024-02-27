

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $957 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $18.60 billion from $22.45 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $957 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $18.60 Bln vs. $22.45 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken