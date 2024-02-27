LONGi and ATP Tour continue to partner for a sustainable future

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi is delighted to confirm the continuation of its partnership with tennis' ATP Tour, reinforcing the two parties' ongoing shared commitment to developing sustainability, combining LONGi's cutting-edge solar and hydrogen solutions with the Tour's ambition of promoting a sustainable future through its global tournaments.

As the ATP's official solar and hydrogen partner, the company plays a pivotal role in integrating green energy solutions at selected tournament venues, setting an example as to how to reduce the carbon footprint associated with global sporting events. The partnership's latest highlight has been the recently concluded tournament in the Qatari capital, Doha, where LONGi's interactive booth was the focal point for games and sporting initiatives resonating with the theme of green living.

During the tournament itself, the company's event sponsor status allowed it to participate at the e-coin toss for matches, represented by James Jin, president for Utility in the MEA and Central Asia region. The LONGi booth, meanwhile, saw clients take part in games to learn about its Hi-MO X6 product range, with visitors also given the opportunity to discuss their favourite sports and share their views on a green lifestyle.

The collaboration with the ATP goes beyond a traditional partnership, underlining LONGi's commitment to its "Solar for All" initiative, which reflects the company's long-term vision of making solar energy readily accessible to communities worldwide.

At the core of the successful partnership is LONGi's PLAN GET (Green, Energy, Tours), an initiative focusing on reducing waste and carbon footprint, with the company taking the opportunity to connect with tennis fans and stakeholders globally by using the ATP's digital platforms, social media channels and event signage to enhance its brand visibility, while at the same time promoting its suite of green energy solutions.

