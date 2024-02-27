Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Welcomes New Independent Director and Chair With Strong Background in Energy, Manufacturing, Military and Government

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, recently announced that Carlos M. Gonzalez has been appointed independent director and chairman of its Audit Committee.

The newly appointed member, Gonzalez, commented, "I look forward to serving in such an important role for such an innovative company. I hope to contribute to Laser Photonics' success in whatever way I can."

Before joining Laser Photonics as a chairman and independent director, Gonzalez held several financial and management roles in support of manufacturing, energy and international trade companies such as Global Pangermex, Unified Energy Solutions Inc. and Sfinkx Corporation. Gonzalez started his finance career as an assistant vice president at Wells Fargo Bank in Portland, Oregon, before moving on to work in corporate lending and management for major banks.

"We are excited to have Carlos join us with his considerable knowledge. Due to his experience, Gonzalez is a great fit for this company, and we look forward to having him on the board," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO.

Gonzalez received his B.S. in International Business, Latin American Studies, Finance & Marketing from Portland State University. Later he graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He brings over 25 years of strategic domestic and international finance and business leadership experience in investor relations, corporate and trade finance, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, business development, manufacturing operations, and commercial real estate finance.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

