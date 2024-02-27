Premier Equipment Announces the Inaugural Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship for 2024

Empowering Future Innovators: Premier Equipment Re-Launches Scholarship Program for Students in 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Premier Equipment, a leading provider of manufacturing equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship. Starting in February 2024, this annual scholarship program underscores Premier Equipment's commitment to fostering the education and skill development of future professionals in the CNC machining and CNC programming fields.





2024 Premier Equipment Scholarship

National Scholarship Launched for 2024





The Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship awards $2,000 to students who demonstrate a strong desire and potential to excel in manufacturing and engineering, particularly within the increasingly critical area of CNC technology. It's open to manufacturing and engineering students at any college or university within the United States.

Tom Khom, CEO of Premier Equipment, shares his vision for the CNC Scholarship, "Since 1988, Premier Equipment has been a steadfast member of the manufacturing industry. Our dedication goes beyond providing top-quality equipment; we are committed to investing back into the very industry that has been our home for over three decades. This scholarship is an embodiment of our pledge to ensure the advancement of manufacturing technology, such as CNC machines, which are the cornerstone of modern manufacturing excellence."

The Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship represents the company's dedication to nurturing the future leaders of CNC technology, reinforcing their belief that continuous investment in education is key to driving innovation and progress in manufacturing.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

The Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship is designed to financially assist students with tuition, room and board, textbooks, and other educational expenses. With a growing demand for skilled CNC machinists and programmers, Premier Equipment is honored to contribute to the training of the next generation of manufacturing professionals.

HOW TO APPLY

The scholarship application process is straightforward. Interested U.S. students should submit a personal essay detailing their aspirations and why they are ideal candidates for this opportunity. Submissions are judged on character, academic excellence, and financial need.

All scholarship applications must be submitted electronically by November 1, 2024. The successful applicant will be selected and notified the week of November 18, 2024.

For more details regarding the Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship and to complete the application, kindly submit your information and essay through our website: https://premierequipment.com/mechanical-engineering-scholarship/. Alternatively, you may also reach out to us via email at scholarship@premierequipment.com. Please note that submitting your application via our website is the only accepted method for this scholarship opportunity.

Contact Information

Tom Khom

CEO

scholarship@premierequipment.com

(407) 786-2000

SOURCE: Premier Equipment

View the original press release on newswire.com.