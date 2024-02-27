Matchbox Rebrands and Launches Groundbreaking 'Digital Initiatives' for Association Community

Digital Initiative Demonstration and Showcase to be Held March 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET. Register at https://mbinfosession.matchboxvirtualspaces.com/login

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Equipped with new innovations and the understanding that a digital-first mindset can be incorporated into any initiative, not just virtual meetings, Matchbox has dropped "Virtual Media" from its name and will be known simply as Matchbox.

Matchbox rebrands and launches groundbreaking "Digital Initiatives"

Matchbox has rebranded and launched a groundbreaking new platform to help organizations create successful digital initiatives, with the strategy, technology, and people to grow revenues and foster deeper engagement through dynamic experiences.

Research by Matchbox showed associations want to expand the use of virtual experiences to include membership engagement and revenue generation but are not sure how to get started. Matchbox developed best practices for several different event formats creating project plans, templates for stakeholder communications, checklists, and more but a platform didn't exist to house these modules. With the help of their partner, the Endocrine Society, they created their own groundbreaking platform.

"Our goal is to help associations be more open to experimenting and thinking intentionally about how you can align your online experiences with the objectives of your digital strategy to create, what we're calling a 'digital initiative'," said Arianna Rehak, Matchbox CEO and Founder. "Digital initiatives offer valuable strategies to explore new approaches, and help associations to advance their mission and generate sustainable revenue."

Digital initiatives exist for a specific purpose and have measurable objectives. They are co-created with members, customers, or partners to be relevant, timely, and provide value. Each module from Matchbox includes resources and tools to help organizations be successful with their digital initiative, including customizable validated templates for event formats, blueprints for monetization, best practice guides, strategy alignment, and more.

A demonstration of the new platform, showcasing the capabilities of digital initiatives will take place on March 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT. Individuals are invited to register at https://mbinfosession.matchboxvirtualspaces.com/login.

Contact Information

Michelle Brien

Vice President, Marketing

michelle.brien@matchboxvirtual.com

+353874166595

Related Files

Matchbox Digital Initiatives Feb2024

SOURCE: Matchbox Virtual Media

View the original press release on newswire.com.