Sempra Reports 2023 Financial and Business Results

- Announces 20% Increase in Capital Plan to $48 Billion
- Raises Annualized Common Stock Dividend for 14th Consecutive Year
- Narrows Full-Year 2024 and Issues 2025 EPS Guidance Ranges
- Affirms 6-8% Projected Long-Term EPS Growth Rate
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today reported full-year 2023 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $3.03 billion or $4.79 per diluted share, compared to full-year 2022 GAAP earnings of $2.09 billion or $3.31 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, full-year earnings were $2.92 billion or $4.61 per diluted share in both 2023 and 2022.
"Strong business performance in 2023 reflects continued improvements in our corporate strategy and consistency in execution," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "At Sempra, our goal is to give investors exposure to attractive growth in the energy infrastructure sector with the support of a growing dividend and a management team committed to providing superior, long-term total returns."
The company also reported fourth-quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $737 million or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to fourth-quarter 2022 GAAP earnings of $438 million or $0.69 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, the company's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings were $719 million or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $743 million or $1.17 per diluted share in fourth-quarter 2022.
The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 and 2022.
(Dollars and shares in millions, except EPS)
Three months ended
December 31,
Years ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP Earnings
$ 737
$ 438
$ 3,030
$ 2,094
Impact associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters
-
-
-
199
Equity losses from write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from Public Utility
-
-
44
-
Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico
69
75
235
164
Net unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives
(47)
247
(366)
355
Net unrealized (gains) losses on contingent interest rate swap related to initial phase of
-
(17)
17
(17)
Deferred income tax expense associated with change in indefinite reinvestment assertion
-
-
-
120
Earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP
(40)
-
(40)
-
Adjusted Earnings(1)
$ 719
$ 743
$ 2,920
$ 2,915
Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding
634
632
633
633
GAAP EPS
$ 1.16
$ 0.69
$ 4.79
$ 3.31
Adjusted EPS(1)
$ 1.13
$ 1.17
$ 4.61
$ 4.61
1) See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of adjustments.
Capital Plan Growth
Across North America, the growing need to connect people to safer, more reliable and cleaner energy is driving significant investment opportunities in the transmission and distribution portion of the energy value chain. In response to this opportunity, Sempra is forecasting a company-record five-year capital plan of approximately $48 billion, representing a 20% increase from the previous capital plan. Over 90% of these investments are focused on Sempra California and Sempra Texas.
"Strong projected growth in Sempra's core markets is driving a substantial increase in our five-year capital plan," said Karen Sedgwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra. "Expanding our capital campaign also supports our confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our owners."
Progress at Sempra's Three Growth Platforms
Sempra's three growth platforms - Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure - deliver energy to nearly 40 million consumers across some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets.
Sempra California
Serving roughly 25 million consumers, Sempra California is a dual-utility platform focused on connecting people to safer, more reliable and cleaner energy. In 2023, $4.6 billion was invested in capital projects, including installing 200 megawatts of new utility-owned battery storage and microgrids to help enhance grid reliability and strengthen community resilience.
In California, our regulated utilities continue to earn recognition for both sustainability and innovation. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the [H2] Innovation Experience was named to Fast Company's list of the Next Big Things in Tech. Sempra California's electric network was recognized by PA Consulting for Outstanding Grid Sustainability and for Outstanding Reliability Performance, a reliability distinction it has earned for 18 years in a row.
Additionally, progress continues with the general rate cases before the California Public Utilities Commission including proposed partial settlements reached with certain intervenors. A proposed decision is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.
Sempra Texas
Broad economic growth is driving new investment opportunities at Sempra Texas. In 2023, roughly $3.8 billion of capital was invested by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) to support the growing needs of its customers, resulting in approximately 12% rate base growth since year-end 2022.
Nearly $1.6 billion of transmission projects were placed into service by Oncor in 2023, including placement of over 40 major substations and over 30 major switching stations and approximately 390 circuit miles of new or upgraded high-voltage transmission lines. Additionally, in 2023, Oncor saw a 25% increase in active generation and retail transmission interconnection requests as compared to 2022. Of the approximately 480 active generation point of interconnection requests in the queue at the end of 2023, 46% were solar, 42% were storage, 9% were wind and 3% were natural gas.
Several constructive legislative and regulatory outcomes were achieved in 2023 that are expected to support critical new infrastructure investments in the Texas market, while also improving the timeliness of capital recovery.
Sempra Infrastructure
Sempra Infrastructure delivered strong financial and operational performance in 2023, a testament to its effectiveness as a high-growth, lower-carbon business focused on delivering cleaner and more secure energy to customers around the world.
Cameron LNG Phase 1 continues to be highly efficient, delivering excess production and achieving over 700 cargoes loaded since production began. As the company looks to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio, significant progress continues at Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG Phase 1 and Port Arthur LNG Phase 1. ECA LNG Phase 1 remains on track for commercial operations in summer 2025.
In 2023, Sempra Infrastructure made a positive Final Investment Decision on Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 and project-level financing was secured. Sempra also closed the sales of indirect non-controlling interests in the project to ConocoPhillips and KKR.
In addition, Sempra Infrastructure continues to advance development efforts for its various LNG, hydrogen and carbon capture projects in response to continued global demand for cleaner fuels to support the decarbonization of the power sector and improve energy security.
Earnings Guidance
Sempra is narrowing its full-year 2024 earnings-per-common share (EPS) guidance range to $4.60 to $4.90 and announcing a full-year 2025 EPS guidance range of $4.90 to $5.25, which represents a 7% year-over-year increase from the midpoint of the full-year 2024 EPS guidance range. The company is also affirming its projected long-term EPS growth rate of approximately 6% to 8%.
Common and Preferred Dividends
Sempra's board of directors declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable April 15, 2024, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2024. The declared quarterly dividend represents an increase of the company's common stock dividend to $2.48 per share, on an annualized basis, from $2.38 per share in 2023.
Additionally, Sempra's board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The preferred stock dividends will be payable April 15, 2024, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra's adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.
Internet Broadcast
Sempra will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the internet today at 12 p.m. ET with the company's senior management. Access is available by logging onto the Investors section of the company's website, sempra.com/investors. The webcast will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion at sempra.com/investors.
About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy market. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.
SEMPRA
Table A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
Years ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023(1)
2022(1)
REVENUES
Utilities:
Natural gas
$
1,935
$
2,257
$
9,495
$
7,868
Electric
1,003
1,120
4,334
4,783
Energy-related businesses
553
78
2,891
1,788
Total revenues
3,491
3,455
16,720
14,439
EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME
Utilities:
Cost of natural gas
(465)
(768)
(3,719)
(2,603)
Cost of electric fuel and purchased power
10
(174)
(375)
(937)
Energy-related businesses cost of sales
(111)
(178)
(548)
(942)
Operation and maintenance
(1,500)
(1,292)
(5,458)
(4,746)
Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters
-
-
-
(259)
Depreciation and amortization
(576)
(519)
(2,227)
(2,019)
Franchise fees and other taxes
(168)
(161)
(677)
(635)
Other income, net
56
27
131
24
Interest income
29
17
89
75
Interest expense
(314)
(258)
(1,309)
(1,054)
Income before income taxes and equity earnings
452
149
2,627
1,343
Income tax benefit (expense)
9
(121)
(490)
(556)
Equity earnings
395
380
1,481
1,498
Net income
856
408
3,618
2,285
(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
(108)
41
(543)
(146)
Preferred dividends
(11)
(11)
(44)
(44)
Preferred dividends of subsidiary
-
-
(1)
(1)
Earnings attributable to common shares
$
737
$
438
$
3,030
$
2,094
Basic earnings per common share (EPS):
Earnings
$
1.17
$
0.70
$
4.81
$
3.32
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
631,284
629,476
630,296
630,318
Diluted EPS:
Earnings
$
1.16
$
0.69
$
4.79
$
3.31
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
634,228
632,295
632,733
632,757
(1)Derived from audited financial statements.
SEMPRA
Table A (Continued)
RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA GAAP EARNINGS
Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests) in 2023 and 2022 as follows:
Three months ended December 31, 2023:
- $(69) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico
- $47 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives
- $40 million equity earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP based on a legal settlement
Three months ended December 31, 2022:
- $(75) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico
- $(247) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives
- $17 million net unrealized gains on a contingent interest rate swap related to the proposed initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project
Year ended December 31, 2023:
- $(44) million equity losses from investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC related to a write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from the Public Utility Commission of Texas' final order in Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's comprehensive base rate review
- $(235) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico
- $366 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives
- $(17) million net unrealized losses on a contingent interest rate swap related to the initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project
- $40 million equity earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP based on a legal settlement
Year ended December 31, 2022:
- $(199) million impact associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at Sempra California
- $(164) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico
- $(355) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives
- $17 million net unrealized gains on a contingent interest rate swap related to the proposed initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project
- $(120) million deferred income tax expense associated with the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion as a result of progress in obtaining regulatory approvals necessary to close the sale of 10% noncontrolling interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or are infrequent in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and net unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
SEMPRA
Table A (Continued)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP EARNINGS
(Dollars in millions, except EPS; shares in thousands)
Pretax amount
Income tax expense
Non-controlling
Earnings
Pretax amount
Income tax expense
Non-controlling
Earnings
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Sempra GAAP Earnings
$
737
$
438
Excluded items:
Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico
$
22
$
80
$
(33)
69
$
19
$
89
$
(33)
75
Net unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives
(92)
16
29
(47)
486
(96)
(143)
247
Net unrealized gains on contingent interest rate swap related to proposed initial phase of
-
-
-
-
(33)
6
10
(17)
Earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP
(40)
-
-
(40)
-
-
-
-
Sempra Adjusted Earnings
$
719
$
743
Diluted EPS:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
634,228
632,295
Sempra GAAP EPS
$
1.16
$
0.69
Sempra Adjusted EPS
$
1.13
$
1.17
Year ended December 31, 2023
Year ended December 31, 2022
Sempra GAAP Earnings
$
3,030
$
2,094
Excluded items:
Impact associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters
$
-
$
-
$
-
-
$
259
$
(60)
$
-
199
Equity losses from write-off of rate base disallowances resulting from Public Utility
-
-
-
44
-
-
-
-
Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico
62
283
(110)
235
49
169
(54)
164
Net unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives
(722)
144
212
(366)
669
(138)
(176)
355
Net unrealized losses (gains) on contingent interest rate swap related to initial phase of
33
(6)
(10)
17
(33)
6
10
(17)
Deferred income tax expense associated with change in indefinite reinvestment assertion
-
-
-
-
-
120
-
120
Earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP
(40)
-
-
(40)
-
-
-
-
Sempra Adjusted Earnings
$
2,920
$
2,915
Diluted EPS:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
632,733
632,757
Sempra GAAP EPS
$
4.79
$
3.31
Sempra Adjusted EPS
$
4.61
$
4.61
(1)
Except for adjustments that are solely income tax, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. We record equity losses for our investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings
Company LLC net of income tax. We did not record an income tax expense for the equity earnings from our investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP because, even though a portion may be deductible under United Kingdom tax
law, it is not probable that the deduction will reduce United Kingdom taxes.
SEMPRA
Table B
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
December 31,
2023(1)
2022(1)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236
$
370
Restricted cash
49
40
Accounts receivable - trade, net
2,151
2,635
Accounts receivable - other, net
561
685
Due from unconsolidated affiliates
31
54
Income taxes receivable
94
113
Inventories
482
403
Prepaid expenses
273
268
Regulatory assets
226
351
Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives
122
803
Greenhouse gas allowances
1,189
141
Other current assets
56
49
Total current assets
5,470
5,912
Other assets:
Restricted cash
104
52
Regulatory assets
3,771
2,588
Greenhouse gas allowances
301
796
Nuclear decommissioning trusts
872
841
Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans
549
505
Deferred income taxes
129
135
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
723
655
Investment in Oncor Holdings
14,266
13,665
Other investments
2,244
2,012
Goodwill
1,602
1,602
Other intangible assets
318
344
Wildfire fund
269
303
Other long-term assets
1,603
1,382
Total other assets
26,751
24,880
Property, plant and equipment, net
54,960
47,782
Total assets
$
87,181
$
78,574
(1) Derived from audited financial statements
SEMPRA
Table B (Continued)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Dollars in millions)
December 31,
2023(1)
2022(1)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
2,342
$
3,352
Accounts payable - trade
2,211
1,994
Accounts payable - other
224
275
Due to unconsolidated affiliates
5
-
Dividends and interest payable
691
621
Accrued compensation and benefits
526
484
Regulatory liabilities
553
504
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
975
1,019
Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs
31
129
Greenhouse gas obligations
1,189
141
Other current liabilities
1,343
1,380
Total current liabilities
10,090
9,899
Long-term debt and finance leases
27,759
24,548
Deferred credits and other liabilities:
Due to unconsolidated affiliates
307
301
Regulatory liabilities
3,739
3,341
Greenhouse gas obligations
-
565
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets
407
410
Deferred income taxes
5,254
4,591
Asset retirement obligations
3,642
3,546
Deferred credits and other
2,329
2,117
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
15,678
14,871
Equity:
Sempra shareholders' equity
28,675
27,115
Preferred stock of subsidiary
20
20
Other noncontrolling interests
4,959
2,121
Total equity
33,654
29,256
Total liabilities and equity
$
87,181
$
78,574
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
SEMPRA
Table C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in millions)
Years ended December 31,
2023(1)
2022(1)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
3,618
$
2,285
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
853
2,025
Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs
(98)
(1,851)
Net change in other working capital components
1,527
(1,967)
Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs
-
360
Distributions from investments
912
854
Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net
(594)
(564)
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,218
1,142
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(8,397)
(5,357)
Expenditures for investments and acquisitions
(382)
(376)
Proceeds from sale of assets
3
-
Purchases of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets
(610)
(700)
Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets
661
762
Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates
-
626
Other
9
6
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,716)
(5,039)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Common dividends paid
(1,483)
(1,430)
Preferred dividends paid
(44)
(44)
Issuances of common stock, net
145
4
Repurchases of common stock
(32)
(478)
Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days)
7,669
9,984
Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases
(6,294)
(4,510)
Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net
552
(1,266)
Advances from unconsolidated affiliates
31
28
Proceeds from sales of noncontrolling interests, net
1,219
1,732
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(730)
(237)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
1,570
31
Settlement of cross-currency swaps
(99)
-
Other
(85)
(35)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,419
3,779
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
6
(1)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(73)
(119)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1
462
581
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, December 31
$
389
$
462
(1)Derived from audited financial statements.
SEMPRA
Table D
SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVESTMENTS
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Years ended
2023
2022
2023(1)
2022(1)
Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares
Sempra California
$
500
$
494
$
1,747
$
1,514
Sempra Texas Utilities
146
132
694
736
Sempra Infrastructure
131
(82)
877
310
Parent and other
(40)
(106)
(288)
(466)
Total
$
737
$
438
$
3,030
$
2,094
Three months ended
Years ended
2023
2022
2023(1)
2022(1)
Capital Expenditures and Investments
Sempra California
$
1,216
$
1,421
$
4,560
$
4,466
Sempra Texas Utilities
97
90
367
346
Sempra Infrastructure
1,111
406
3,847
914
Parent and other
-
1
5
7
Total
$
2,424
$
1,918
$
8,779
$
5,733
(1)Derived from audited financial statements.
SEMPRA
Table E
OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
Three months ended December 31,
Years ended or at December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
UTILITIES
Sempra California
Gas sales (Bcf) (1)
89
109
369
349
Transportation (Bcf) (1)
150
163
588
625
Total deliveries (Bcf) (1)
239
272
957
974
Total gas customer meters (thousands)
7,078
7,040
Electric sales (millions of kWhs) (1)
974
1,715
4,619
7,800
Community Choice Aggregation and Direct Access (millions of kWhs) (2)
3,227
2,765
12,228
9,900
Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) (1)
4,201
4,480
16,847
17,700
Total electric customer meters (thousands)
1,517
1,504
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (3)
Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)
35,906
33,680
156,477
149,260
Total electric customer meters (thousands)
3,969
3,896
Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
Natural gas sales (Bcf)
1
1
4
4
Natural gas customer meters (thousands)
157
150
ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES
Sempra Infrastructure
Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (millions of kWhs)
1,064
842
3,086
3,110
Wind and solar (millions of kWhs) (1)
610
640
3,135
2,987
(1)
Includes intercompany sales.
(2)
Several jurisdictions in Sempra California's territory have implemented Community Choice Aggregation, including the City of San Diego in 2022. Additional jurisdictions are in the process of implementing or considering Community Choice Aggregation.
(3)
Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, in which we hold an indirect 80.25% interest through our investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC.
SEMPRA
Table F
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Sempra California
Sempra Texas
Sempra Infrastructure
Consolidating
Total
Revenues
$
2,920
$
-
$
586
$
(15)
$
3,491
Cost of sales and other expenses
(1,840)
-
(380)
(14)
(2,234)
Depreciation and amortization
(502)
-
(71)
(3)
(576)
Other income (expense), net
27
-
(1)
30
56
Income (loss) before interest and tax (1)
605
-
134
(2)
737
Net interest (expense) income
(200)
(1)
16
(100)
(285)
Income tax benefit (expense)
95
(1)
(118)
33
9
Equity earnings
-
148
207
40
395
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
(108)
-
(108)
Preferred dividends
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares
$
500
$
146
$
131
$
(40)
$
737
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Sempra California
Sempra Texas
Sempra Infrastructure
Consolidating
Total
Revenues
$
3,358
$
-
$
109
$
(12)
$
3,455
Cost of sales and other expenses
(2,158)
(2)
(385)
(28)
(2,573)
Depreciation and amortization
(448)
-
(69)
(2)
(519)
Other income, net
21
-
4
2
27
Income (loss) before interest and tax (1)
773
(2)
(341)
(40)
390
Net interest (expense) income
(175)
-
1
(67)
(241)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(104)
1
(30)
12
(121)
Equity earnings
-
133
247
-
380
Losses attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
41
-
41
Preferred dividends
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares
$
494
$
132
$
(82)
$
(106)
$
438
(1)
Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.
SEMPRA
Table F (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT
(Dollars in millions)
Year ended December 31, 2023 (1)
Sempra California
Sempra Texas
Sempra Infrastructure
Consolidating
Total
Revenues
$
13,761
$
-
$
3,071
$
(112)
$
16,720
Cost of sales and other expenses
(9,442)
(5)
(1,361)
31
(10,777)
Depreciation and amortization
(1,937)
-
(281)
(9)
(2,227)
Other income, net
93
-
10
28
131
Income (loss) before interest and tax (2)
2,475
(5)
1,439
(62)
3,847
Net interest expense
(758)
(1)
(86)
(375)
(1,220)
Income tax benefit (expense)
31
(1)
(673)
153
(490)
Equity earnings
-
701
740
40
1,481
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
(543)
-
(543)
Preferred dividends
(1)
-
-
(44)
(45)
Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares
$
1,747
$
694
$
877
$
(288)
$
3,030
Year ended December 31, 2022 (1)
Sempra California
Sempra Texas
Sempra Infrastructure
Consolidating
Total
Revenues
$
12,577
$
-
$
1,919
$
(57)
$
14,439
Cost of sales and other expenses
(8,188)
(6)
(1,642)
(27)
(9,863)
Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters
(259)
-
-
-
(259)
Depreciation and amortization
(1,743)
-
(268)
(8)
(2,019)
Other income (expense), net
84
-
-
(60)
24
Income (loss) before interest and tax (2)
2,471
(6)
9
(152)
2,322
Net interest expense
(636)
-
(60)
(283)
(979)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(320)
-
(249)
13
(556)
Equity earnings
-
742
756
-
1,498
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
(146)
-
(146)
Preferred dividends
(1)
-
-
(44)
(45)
Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares
$
1,514
$
736
$
310
$
(466)
$
2,094
(1)
Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)
Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.
