Stephan Schann brings an outstanding track record in GPCRs, precision research and drug discovery to guide Domain's scientific strategy in its next phase of growth

His key contributions enabled Domain's shift to immuno-oncology and the development of new cancer treatments, including DT-9081 in Phase I and DT-7012 and DT-9045 in preclinical stages

Domain Therapeutics ("Domain" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announces the expansion of the Company's executive management team with the appointment of Stephan Schann as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Stephan will oversee the development of Domain's proprietary pipeline and its highly innovative R&D center based in Strasbourg, France.

Stephan has been with Domain since its inception in 2008 and has been promoted from his previous role as Vice President of Research. He has been instrumental in leading and executing Domain's research initiatives, raising funds, building its intellectual property portfolio, and advancing its proprietary R&D programs and collaborations with pharma partners. Stephan has also contributed significantly to the Company's scientific achievements and strategic direction. With over two decades of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Stephan has extensive expertise in biomedical research. He has successfully managed several programs from idea through to early development.

In his new role, Stephan will lead Domain's scientific strategy, coordinating with the CEO and executive management team to drive the Company's pipeline of GPCR targeted cancer immunotherapies towards the next R&D milestones. This includes the continued development of novel drug candidates DT-7012, a best-in-class Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody and DT-9045, a first-in-class PAR2 antagonist, while advancing the EP4R program's DT-9081, currently in its Phase I ascending dose study.

Prior to his time with Domain, Stephan held several prominent roles including Head of Medicinal Chemistry at Faust Pharmaceuticals and Senior Scientist at Evotec. Stephan holds two Master's Degrees in Organic and Medicinal Chemistry as well as a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Strasbourg, France.

Dr. Tony Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Domain Therapeutics, said:"We are thrilled to have Stephan be promoted into the role of Chief Scientific Officer. It has been a privilege for our teams to work with Stephan to bring our GPCR targeted immunotherapies to the clinic, backed by robust pre-clinical evidence built under his expert guidance. His visionary leadership, scientific acumen, knowledge of Domain and unwavering dedication to our shared mission make him ideal to lead our remarkable research team as we strive to progress our pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class GPCR targeted cancer immunotherapies to deliver effective treatments to patients. Stephan's appointment reinforces our commitment to growth, solidifying our position as the leading GPCR immuno-oncology company, now expanding our reach into the US markets."

Stephan Schann, newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer of Domain Therapeutics, commented: "I have always been deeply impressed by the commitment of Domain's staff, scientists, management and Board of Directors to advancing its science. It is a true honor to be working with such a dynamic and driven leadership team. I look forward to continuing to support the Company and to further developing Domain's unique precision research approach, translating our groundbreaking science into meaningful, differentiated and life-saving treatments for cancer patients. Domain is a highly innovative company built on a foundation of leading scientific expertise in pioneering GPCR in immuno-oncology that has the potential to be a game-changer in the coming years."

