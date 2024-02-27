The business intelligence disruptor grew annual recurring revenue over 100% year-over-year, reaching nearly 1,000 customers

Sigma, the only Cloud Analytics solution with a spreadsheet-like interface enabling anyone to explore data at cloud scale and speed, today announced results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024. The company that is redefining business intelligence showed record growth in revenues, customer adoption, and its partner ecosystem.

Milestones reflecting Sigma's hypergrowth in the last fiscal year include:

Annual recurring revenue growth of over 100% year-over-year for the fourth straight year, with a 134% increase in net new logos

Industry standards exceeded for net dollar retention and sales productivity

95% increase in daily active users with a 67% increase in monthly active users

NPS score of over 80

More than 60 features launched along with the announcement of a new research initiative to integrate AI applications into Sigma

Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO, attributes the growth to a team that focuses relentlessly on how enterprises can take advantage of their transformation to the modern data stack. The Sigma platform is the first and only architecture to support live, secure data exploration at cloud scale. It also combines important productivity and security capabilities like collaboration, multimodal interfaces for enterprise-wide adoption, AI-fueled analysis, data storytelling, and more.

"Sigma is reinventing and redefining business intelligence," Palmer says. "Customers have long been confined to look at trends in historical data by way of dashboards built by certified experts. Sigma is upending this model. We're the only platform that scales to cloud volumes on live data, merging spreadsheet simplicity with Python and SQL's power, and layering natural language on top to ensure that everyone in the enterprise can become a data analyst."

Continues Palmer, "Add to that our industry first-and-only Input Table feature, the ability for end users to add their own data to the warehouse, so that now users can build forecasts, perform reconciliations and even build applications and workflows. Traditional BI is dead-Sigma is the future, not just visualizing data, but enabling everyone to act on it. The world's largest enterprises and most innovative startups deploy Sigma to ensure that everyone works on live data every hour of every day, not just finding insights, but forecasting the future and automating their conclusions."

In addition to growth, Sigma remains focused on providing valuable industry and departmental solutions reinforced by the industry's best and most comprehensive customer support, fostering a rewarding work environment for its dedicated network of employees.

Additional recognition reflecting Sigma's record year include:

Business Intelligence Partner of the Year Award from Snowflake and significant growth of joint customers

300% increase in Databricks customers

Redpoint Ventures InfraRed 100 listing, honoring trailblazers in cloud infrastructure

Great Place to Work Certification as an employer that creates an outstanding employee experience

Two Webby Awards, including a People's Voice award for Sigma's Live Edit feature

"Customers are increasingly using Sigma to build data applications that leverage big data and AI to support end-to-end business processes they could never achieve with traditional BI solutions," adds Palmer.

Born in the cloud, the Sigma analytics data platform removes barriers to access for users across the enterprise by providing natural language and spreadsheet interfaces. Sigma's platform also offers interfaces for collaboration with experts in SQL and Python. Simply stated, Sigma provides value to anyone who uses a computer. The next-generation business intelligence platform supports customers across a variety of industries including healthcare, finance, education, real estate, transportation, and others.

In the past year, Sigma expanded its partner ecosystem enabling faster, smarter, and more data-driven decisions. Milestone partner integrations included Databricks, Hightouch, and Atlan. Sigma also partnered with Monte Carlo, a machine learning-driven solution that keeps data secure by proactively identifying and assessing data issues to provide a seamless experience for data teams and business users.

For more information on Sigma and how it's changing the way organizations use data, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is a cloud analytics platform that uses a familiar spreadsheet interface to give business users instant access to explore and gather insights from their cloud data warehouse. It requires no code or special training to explore billions of rows, augment with new data, or perform "what if" analysis on all data in real-time.

