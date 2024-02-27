BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has announced that he will step down as a non-executive director of Weir Group PLC with effect from 31 March 2024 to pursue other opportunities.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

27 February 2024

