27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has announced that he will step down as a non-executive director of Weir Group PLC with effect from 31 March 2024 to pursue other opportunities.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

27 February 2024



