

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Norway improved somewhat in the first quarter, though still at a historically weak level, the results of a survey by Finance Norway showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to -26.6 in the first quarter from -29.7 in the fourth quarter.



Households report worsening finances in the last 12 months, but fewer now than in the previous survey.



The survey for the first quarter shows that Norwegians regained faith in their own finances for the next 12 months, the Managing Director of Finans Norge, Kari Olrud Moen, said.



The unadjusted indicator rose to -23.8 in the first quarter from 35.4 in the previous quarter.



