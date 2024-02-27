

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fading euphoria of an AI-driven tech rally and uncertainty ahead of the release of the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. spotlighted the Fed's unwillingness for early rate cuts. Fed commentary that warned against preemptively bringing down rates also dampened sentiment.



Wall Street Futures portend minor gains on opening. Major European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares finished on a positive note.



The Dollar Index edged down amidst the Dollar's weakness. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Interest rate uncertainty and demand concerns dragged down crude oil prices. Gold gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead amidst Bitcoin rallying more than 10 percent.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,077.80, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,073.30, up 0.07% Germany's DAX at 17,488.45, up 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,675.85, down 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 7,927.90, down 0.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,874.95, up 0.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,275.00, up 0.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,663.00, up 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,015.48, up 1.29% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,790.80, up 0.94%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0854, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2686, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 150.37, down 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6544, up 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3497, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 103.72, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.274%, down 0.58% Germany at 2.4275%, down 0.10% France at 2.904%, up 0.17% U.K. at 4.1780%, up 0.36% Japan at 0.685%, down 0.87%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $81.36, down 0.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $77.31, down 0.35%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,045.90, up 0.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $56,458.03, up 10.39% Ethereum at $3,257.69, up 6.38% BNB at $399.09, up 1.70% Solana at $111.29, up 9.51% XRP at $0.559, up 4.89%.



